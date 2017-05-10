Two Arrested In Alliance Home Invasion – Assault

In the early morning hours of May 10, 2017, officers of the Alliance Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a local residence. Reportedly, two suspects entered a home without permission, assaulted the resident, damaging property during the assault, and then took electronic items valued at more than $1200 along with approximately $1000 cash. Officers responded to the area within a few minutes of the initial call and secured the assault victim and the suspects’ location at a nearby home which they had fled to.

Officers secured the location until contact was made, and two suspects were contacted and arrested. Merissa Ruiz, DOB 10-25-88, of Alliance and Allison Little Hoop, DOB 9-30-96, also of Alliance were arrested on identical charges of: Robbery, Burglary, Destruction of Evidence, 3rd Degree Assault, and Criminal Mischief. Also located at the suspects’ location were two electronic items that matched the description of stolen items that had been recently burned in a fire pit.

The Alliance Police Department is proud to have officers who remained vigilant and were able to secure multiple scenes and suspects while preventing further violence.