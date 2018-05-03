Two Arrested, Guns Recovered In The Panhandle

Two men were arrested and multiple stolen firearms recovered following an incident Monday evening in Scottsbluff.

The WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group) Task Force, with assistance from the Scottsbluff Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), was following-up on an investigation of stolen property. Jeremy Edward Masoner, 30, was attempting to sell stolen firearms when one of the firearms discharged into the ceiling of a residence at 1308½ East Overland in Scottsbluff.

Shortly thereafter, Masoner and Taylor Dunham, 24, were arrested on multiple charges. During the investigation, officers found methamphetamine and three firearms that had previously been reported stolen in Morrill and Scotts Bluff Counties.

Both men were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. Dunham was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Both men were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.