Two Arrested For Drugs, Weapons In Chadron, Later Escape

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “Chadron Police stopped a Colorado plated vehicle yesterday afternoon around 7:00 P.M. for a speeding violation near 2nd and Pine Street in Chadron. Officers contacted the male driver and a female passenger, both of whom couldn’t provide any identification. The driver initially provided a false name to law enforcement, but was identified as 19 year old Devin A. Kearns of Colorado. The female passenger was identified as 18 year old Isabell H. Reyes of Colorado Springs Colorado. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a loaded semi-auto 9mm pistol in the center console and less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine loaded into two syringes.”

“Both Kearns and Reyes were arrested and transported to the Chadron Hospital for a jail medical evaluation. After Kearns was cleared and upon leaving the hospital, Kearns was able to escape from custody for about 45 minutes before returning on foot to the hospital where he was placed back into custody. While inside the hospital, Kearns attempted to remove Reyes from one of the ER rooms before being restrained by hospital staff.”

“Kearns was transported to the Dawes County Jail and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a class IV felony, possession of a concealed weapon, a class 1 misdemeanor, escape, a class IV felony and an assault on a medical professional, a class IIIa felony.”

“Reyes was transported to Regional West for treatment and has an active arrest warrant out of Dawes County, stemming from this incident, for possession of methamphetamine, a class IV felony and possession of a concealed weapon, a class I misdemeanor.”