Two arrested following pursuits on I-80

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits on Interstate 80 that ended in Lincoln and Omaha.



The first pursuit began at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, when troopers located a reported stolen vehicle driving southbound on Highway 31 near the Gretna Interstate-80 interchange at mile marker 432. The vehicle, a 2016 Ford F-150, then fled westbound on I-80. Troopers initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was traveling consistently near 110 miles per hour.

As the vehicle approached Lincoln, it exited I-80 at the 56th street exit at mile marker 407. The vehicle drove into the ditch on the exit ramp, struck a sign, drove back across the exit ramp, and eventually proceeded southbound on 56th street. Seconds later, a trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop near the I-80 eastbound on-ramp at 56th street in Lincoln. The driver, a 16-year-old male, was immediately taken into custody by multiple troopers on scene.

The suspect was transported to the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

The second pursuit began at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, when troopers received information about a driver going the wrong way on westbound I-80 near 42nd Street in Omaha. As the suspect turned around and started driving westbound, a trooper observed the vehicle unable to stay in its lane and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the suspect vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, exited Omaha on I-80, the trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention near mile marker 438 to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver then refused to obey commands from multiple troopers. After repeated attempts to get the suspect to exit the vehicle, and as the suspect reached toward the passenger seat of the vehicle multiple times, a trooper deployed a taser in order to take the suspect into custody.

Once in custody, Ronald Blue, 22, of Omaha, was transported to CHI Midlands Hospital in Papillion to be medically cleared. While at the hospital, Blue spit on a trooper. After receiving medical clearance, Blue was lodged in Douglas County Corrections for flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, failure to obey a lawful order, assaulting an officer – bodily fluid, and an outstanding warrant.