Two arrested following pursuit, search in Omaha

By: Cody Thomas – Public Relations Director

Two men have been arrested following an early morning pursuit and search by multiple agencies in Omaha.

The incident began at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday when a trooper attempted to stop a Volkswagen Jetta for speeding on Interstate 680 near Pacific. The vehicle came to a stop, but then fled before the trooper could make contact. The trooper pursued the suspect vehicle until it came to a stop near 108th and Pacific. Two suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Additional troopers and investigators from Nebraska State Patrol, officers with the Omaha Police Department, and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the area. The two suspects were taken into custody a short time later without further incident near 108th and Center.

During a search of the vehicle and surrounding area, law enforcement officials found two firearms, ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Maleka Goodwin, 20, and passenger, Deonte Temple, 18, both of Omaha, were arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

Both men were lodged in Douglas County Corrections.