Two arrested following pursuit, manhunt

NORFOLK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two people following a pursuit and four-hour manhunt Friday afternoon in Wayne County.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday, April 26, a trooper was dispatched to the area near 579th Avenue and 847th Road south of Wayne to a report of a possible vehicle fire. Once the trooper found the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, the vehicle then fled.

The truck was determined to be stolen. After a short pursuit, the vehicle drove into a field and troopers and law enforcement partners set up a perimeter. The NSP Aviation Support Division and Police Service Dog Division were called in to assist in the search. Officers with Nebraska Game and Parks and the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

After nearly four hours, both suspects were found in separate locations about a mile apart, close to where the pursuit began. Both were arrested for possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, and possession of methamphetamine.

Rodney King, 49, of Centerville, South Dakota, and Connie Dominguez, 45, of Wayne, Nebraska, were lodged in Thurston County Jail.