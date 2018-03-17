Two Arrested, Drugs Seized

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, and the Specialized Narcotics Abuse Reduction Effort (SNARE) drug task force have arrested two people following the execution of a search warrant in Orchard.

The search warrant was served on Thursday, March 15 at the residence at 140 W. 3rd Street in Orchard. During the search, investigators seized more than three ounces of methamphetamine, 1.5 ounces of marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Fred Beyer, 41, and Sadie Eberhardt, 34, were arrested on multiple drug-related charges and other charges may be pending. Both were lodged in Antelope County Jail.