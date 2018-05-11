Two Arrested, Drugs Seized By WING Task Force In Crawford

Two people were arrested and multiple narcotics were seized this morning in Crawford by the WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group) Task Force.

Troopers and Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the address of 3591 Highway 20 in Crawford. The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Crawford Fire Department assisted in the operation.

During the search, investigators located approximately ten grams of heroin, one half ounce of cocaine, several grams of hash, and hash extraction equipment. A hash extraction tube loaded with pressurized butane was rendered safe with the assistance of the Crawford Fire Department.

James Brady, 44, and Shane Nedella, 42, both of Crawford were arrested on multiple drug-related charges. Both were lodged in Dawes County Jail.