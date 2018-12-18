Two apartment residents, three officers hospitalized after fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say police officers rescued a 48-year-old woman from a fire in her Lincoln apartment.

Three officers, the woman and a 30-year-old man who lives with her were hospitalized after Tuesday morning’s blaze. The man told authorities that he’d escaped after smoke awakened him. He says he was unable to awaken her so she could flee.

Police spokeswoman Angela Sands says one officer broke a window and helped the other two get the woman out to safety.

The names of those involved haven’t been released. The fire was blamed on food that ignited on the apartment stove.