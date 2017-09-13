Twisted Crawdad Trail Run and Bike Race This Weekend

(Courtesy: Con Marshall)

The fifth annual Twisted Crawdad Trails Races will take place this weekend in the Cliffs area of the Nebraska Pine Ridge National Forest southeast of Chadron.

Two mountain bike races will take place Saturday (Sept. 16) and three races for runners/hikers are set for Sunday. The Chadron Community Recreation Program is the sponsor.

The races settings both days will be challenging, taking place in rugged and scenic surroundings. Last year’s races had entries from eight states ranging from West Virginia to California.

The bike races will be approximately 15 miles and nearly 25 miles long. Both will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, following one- and 2-track trails.

The races by foot will be 5 and 10 kilometers and a half-marathon. They will start at 9 a.m.Sunday.

Dr. Donna Ritzen, one of the organizers, believes the races have great potential for drawing many fitness buffs and nature-lovers as the word spreads about them.

She said a 79-year-old male from West Virginia is returning to run the half marathon again and that a woman from Minnesota has entered the 10K race for the second year in a row.

The starting and finishing lines are the same. Participants and spectators should travel 3.6 miles east of Chadron on Highway 20 and turn right just past the Museum of the Fur Trade up Bordeaux Road. After nearly seven miles on Bordeaux Road, they should turn right onto a Forest Service road about 1.5 miles to the Cliffs.

Advance registrations may be made on chadronrec.com or on race day at the site. Ritzen may contacted at dritzen@csc.edu.