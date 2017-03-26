Turtles, Snakes and Lizards Up For Nebraska State Reptile

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans are being encouraged to pick their favorite turtle, snake or lizard to become the first state reptile.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is holding an online vote to determine the favorite reptile out of six species that are native to the state.

The finalists are the ornate box turtle, common snapping turtle, bullsnake, western hognose snake, prairie lizard and six-lined racerunner lizard

Officials say they will take the results of the online vote to the legislature and ask senators to endorse the pick.

Currently Nebraska doesn’t have a state reptile, but it does have a state bird, flower, insect and mammal.

The voting is being held online at www.OutdoorNebraska.org/reptilevote .