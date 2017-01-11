Panhandle Post

Tuesday’s Scoreboard: Turek Leads Hemingford in Win, Gordon/Rushville Pair Powers Mustangs Past Hay Springs

by Leave a Comment

 

Boys Basketball – Tuesday Scoreboard

Bayard 56, Morrill 35

  • BAY: Dawson Kriha 12 points.

Chadron 64, Hemingford 31

Gordon/Rushville 64, Hay Springs 28

  • G/R: Korby Campbell 17 points, Dylan Schwarting 17 points.

Kimball 64, Potter-Dix 14

Leyton 53, Bridgeport 47

  • BPT: Eric Stevens 21 points, 5/8 three pointers

Mitchell 52, Burns, WY 35

Sioux County 63, Glendo, WY 24

 

Girls Basketball – Tuesday Scoreboard

Bridgeport 53, Leyton 28

Haxtun, CO 50, Creek Valley 29

Hemingford 49, Chadron 33

  • HEM: Brooke Turek 23 points; CHD: Jadyn McCartney 14 points

Mitchell 68, Burns, WY 17

  • MIT: Keyana Wilfred 21 points.

Morrill 61, Bayard 29

Potter-Dix 51, Kimball 41

 

 