Tuesday’s Scoreboard: Turek Leads Hemingford in Win, Gordon/Rushville Pair Powers Mustangs Past Hay Springs

Boys Basketball – Tuesday Scoreboard
Bayard 56, Morrill 35
- BAY: Dawson Kriha 12 points.
Chadron 64, Hemingford 31
Gordon/Rushville 64, Hay Springs 28
- G/R: Korby Campbell 17 points, Dylan Schwarting 17 points.
Kimball 64, Potter-Dix 14
Leyton 53, Bridgeport 47
- BPT: Eric Stevens 21 points, 5/8 three pointers
Mitchell 52, Burns, WY 35
Sioux County 63, Glendo, WY 24
Girls Basketball – Tuesday Scoreboard
Bridgeport 53, Leyton 28
Haxtun, CO 50, Creek Valley 29
Hemingford 49, Chadron 33
- HEM: Brooke Turek 23 points; CHD: Jadyn McCartney 14 points
Mitchell 68, Burns, WY 17
- MIT: Keyana Wilfred 21 points.
Morrill 61, Bayard 29
Potter-Dix 51, Kimball 41