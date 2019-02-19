Tuesday Tip-off: Husker men at Penn State primer

Nebraska (15-11, 5-10) vs. Penn State (9-16, 2-12)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks for its fifth straight win over Nebraska at Bryce Jordan Center. The last victory for the Cornhuskers at Penn State was a 68-64 win on Jan. 19, 2013.

SENIOR STUDS: Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., Glynn Watson Jr. and Isaac Copeland Jr. have combined to score 58 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Cornhuskers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lamar Stevens has accounted for 41 percent of all Penn State field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 31 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nebraska is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Cornhuskers are 8-11 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska defense has allowed only 62.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-lowest figure in the country. The Penn State offense has produced just 68.2 points through 25 games (ranked 267th among Division I teams).