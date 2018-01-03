Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Panhandle Post

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 51, Minden 28

Aquinas 49, Pierce 37

Arlington 74, Boys Town 17

Auburn 50, Milford 27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 67, Cedar Bluffs 18

Bennett County, S.D. 48, Hay Springs 40

Bennington 38, Blair 33

Bloomfield 51, Creighton 42

Boyd County 47, Santee 34

Centura 70, Sutton 36

Crofton 48, Ponca 30

Cross County 44, Osceola 17

Dorchester 58, College View Academy 25

Dundy County-Stratton 56, Chase County 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Spalding Academy 29

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Mercy 27

Elkhorn Valley 69, Wausa 33

Elwood 57, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39

Ewing 55, West Holt 50

Falls City 37, Ashland-Greenwood 35

Friend 52, Tri County 26

Gibbon 59, Shelton 19

Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Blue Hill 27

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Sandy Creek 36

Heartland Lutheran 39, Riverside 37

Hemingford 53, Crawford 15

Hitchcock County 35, Southwest 24

Homer 49, Randolph 43

Kearney Catholic 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 33

Kenesaw 43, Axtell 36

Louisville 64, Plattsmouth 35

Maxwell 50, McPherson County 29

Mead 50, Elba 10

Northern Valley, Kan. 61, Alma 30

Omaha Gross Catholic 65, Nebraska City 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Ralston 35

Ord 70, Cozad 41

Palmer 50, Twin Loup 47

Plainview 46, Clearwater/Orchard 31

Red Cloud 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 19

South Sioux City 65, Sioux City, West, Iowa 56

Southern 52, Freeman 50

Sutherland 41, Sandhills/Thedford 29

York 44, Gretna 43

Yutan 64, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 64, Minden 51

Aquinas 44, Pierce 35

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 89, Cedar Bluffs 24

Blair 77, Bennington 72

Boone Central/Newman Grove 72, Kearney Catholic 65, OT

Clearwater/Orchard 67, Plainview 55

College View Academy 46, Dorchester 37

Cozad 83, Ord 62

Creighton 51, Bloomfield 34

Cross County 64, Osceola 46

Dundy County-Stratton 61, Chase County 59

Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Spalding Academy 29

Elkhorn 56, Ralston 52

Falls City 67, Ashland-Greenwood 43

Freeman 70, Southern 30

Gibbon 73, Shelton 36

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Blue Hill 22

Hastings St. Cecilia 68, Sandy Creek 28

Kenesaw 69, Axtell 45

Louisville 50, Plattsmouth 35

Lutheran High Northeast 72, Guardian Angels 39

Milford 71, Auburn 64, 3OT

Northern Valley, Kan. 61, Alma 45

Omaha Concordia 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 46

Ponca 65, Crofton 20

Randolph 52, Homer 41

Riverside 63, Heartland Lutheran 47

Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Elwood 42

Sutherland 56, Sandhills/Thedford 49

Sutton 57, Centura 44

Tri County 75, Friend 37

Twin Loup 63, Palmer 42

Walthill 60, Winside 49

Wausa 60, Elkhorn Valley 49

Wilcox-Hildreth 73, Red Cloud 21

Winnebago 59, Norfolk Catholic 49

York 40, Gretna 30

Yutan 71, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37

