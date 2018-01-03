Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 51, Minden 28
Aquinas 49, Pierce 37
Arlington 74, Boys Town 17
Auburn 50, Milford 27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 67, Cedar Bluffs 18
Bennett County, S.D. 48, Hay Springs 40
Bennington 38, Blair 33
Bloomfield 51, Creighton 42
Boyd County 47, Santee 34
Centura 70, Sutton 36
Crofton 48, Ponca 30
Cross County 44, Osceola 17
Dorchester 58, College View Academy 25
Dundy County-Stratton 56, Chase County 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Spalding Academy 29
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Mercy 27
Elkhorn Valley 69, Wausa 33
Elwood 57, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39
Ewing 55, West Holt 50
Falls City 37, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Friend 52, Tri County 26
Gibbon 59, Shelton 19
Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Blue Hill 27
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Sandy Creek 36
Heartland Lutheran 39, Riverside 37
Hemingford 53, Crawford 15
Hitchcock County 35, Southwest 24
Homer 49, Randolph 43
Kearney Catholic 57, Boone Central/Newman Grove 33
Kenesaw 43, Axtell 36
Louisville 64, Plattsmouth 35
Maxwell 50, McPherson County 29
Mead 50, Elba 10
Northern Valley, Kan. 61, Alma 30
Omaha Gross Catholic 65, Nebraska City 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Ralston 35
Ord 70, Cozad 41
Palmer 50, Twin Loup 47
Plainview 46, Clearwater/Orchard 31
Red Cloud 43, Wilcox-Hildreth 19
South Sioux City 65, Sioux City, West, Iowa 56
Southern 52, Freeman 50
Sutherland 41, Sandhills/Thedford 29
York 44, Gretna 43
Yutan 64, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 64, Minden 51
Aquinas 44, Pierce 35
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 89, Cedar Bluffs 24
Blair 77, Bennington 72
Boone Central/Newman Grove 72, Kearney Catholic 65, OT
Clearwater/Orchard 67, Plainview 55
College View Academy 46, Dorchester 37
Cozad 83, Ord 62
Creighton 51, Bloomfield 34
Cross County 64, Osceola 46
Dundy County-Stratton 61, Chase County 59
Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Spalding Academy 29
Elkhorn 56, Ralston 52
Falls City 67, Ashland-Greenwood 43
Freeman 70, Southern 30
Gibbon 73, Shelton 36
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Blue Hill 22
Hastings St. Cecilia 68, Sandy Creek 28
Kenesaw 69, Axtell 45
Louisville 50, Plattsmouth 35
Lutheran High Northeast 72, Guardian Angels 39
Milford 71, Auburn 64, 3OT
Northern Valley, Kan. 61, Alma 45
Omaha Concordia 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 46
Ponca 65, Crofton 20
Randolph 52, Homer 41
Riverside 63, Heartland Lutheran 47
Southwest 46, Hitchcock County 37
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Elwood 42
Sutherland 56, Sandhills/Thedford 49
Sutton 57, Centura 44
Tri County 75, Friend 37
Twin Loup 63, Palmer 42
Walthill 60, Winside 49
Wausa 60, Elkhorn Valley 49
Wilcox-Hildreth 73, Red Cloud 21
Winnebago 59, Norfolk Catholic 49
York 40, Gretna 30
Yutan 71, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37
