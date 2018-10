TUESDAY OCT. 23, 2018

FS…PLASTIC DOGHOUSE…$5……SET OF CAMPER JACKS…..LIKE NEW FERTILIZER SPREADER…$20 EACH….763-8968

INSIDE SALE….319 BIGHORN….NOW UNTIL 1:30 PM TODAY……WED..10 AM -1:30 PM….LOTS OF ITEMS

MOVING SALE….321 SOUTH GRAND….ALL DAY/ALL WEEK LONG…RIDING MOWER..SNOW BLOWER…HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….EVERYTHING NEEDS TO GO….308-778-7518

LF…LICENSE PLATES….AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE…..402-670-1769

FS…MISC ITEMS….311 SOUTH GRAND….COME AND TAKE A LOOK

FS…4-NU VS BETHUNE-COOKMAN GAME…ALL TOGETHER….$50 EACH…..760-4875….762-2193

FS…OLDER OESTER MIXER…WORKS GREAT…WITH 2 BOWLS…2-BEATERS AND DOUGH HOOKS…$20….760-5775

FS…2 YR OLD ACER COMPUTER WITH MONITOR…WITH OFFICE HOME AND STUDENT 2016…OFFICE WORKS…WITH CANON COLOR PRINTER WITH INK CARTS…..JUST LIKE NEW..USED VERY LITTLE…$400 FOR ALL….762-5570….760-3868

FS…HEAVY DUTY WOODEN FEED BUNKS….SOME WITHOUT BOTTOMS…SOME WITH BOTTOMS….ALL ARE VERY HEAVY AND STURDY…$100 EACH….CALL FOR INFO….308-430-0531

FS….SKIL SAW NEW IN BOX…$35…..TOTE OF MISC HAND TOOLS WILL SELL PIECE BY PIECE……COLLECTIBLE BARBIES IN BOXES….CERAMIC DOLLS….ELVIS ITEMS……..CALL FOR INFO…760-7696

FS…GLASS LIBERTY CROCK…LIKE NEW WITH METAL SPIGOT…APPROX 2-5 GAL…$40……GLASS DECORATIVE CUPS…MAKE OFFERS…..BRONZE ELK HORN CHANDLIER….LIKE NEW…$45- $50 OR MAKE OFFERS….ANTIQUE VINTAGE COWBOY CUFFS…..ANTIQUE GLASS BOTTLE…FROM 1910 CALIFORINA GOLD RUSH, LUMBER CAMP…..MAKE OFFERS….308-458-7519

FS…OLDER ANTIQUE 5 DRAWER CHEST OF DRAWERS….GOOD SOLID CONDITION…$40….760-0908

FOUND BLACK CAP….AT 724 E. 8TH……FS…BROWN ROCKER/RECLINER $100….CALL 762-5930