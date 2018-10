TUESDAY OCT. 16, 2018

SEEKING CASH DONATIONS TO HELP WITH HURRICANE VICTIM IN FLORIDA…DROP OFF AT TO RICH AT BERNIES BEFORE 3 PM TODAY

FS…2 DVD PLAYERS…….LF…BLUE HEELER FOR A FAMILY PET…760-5155

FS…PICKUP TOPPER FOR A SMALLER PICKUP…74″ LONG X 61″ WIDE CAME OFF A RANGER…$150…..GAS BBQ GRILL WITHOUT TANK..WORKS GOOD….$15.. CALL FOR INFO…760-0347

PILLARS FOR THE PARK….CAN DONATE ALUM CANS TO H-H…..T-SHIRTS AVAILABLE AT SPECIAL STITCHES…..CLASS CHALLENGES…..CHECK ALLIANCE PILLARS FOR THE PARK ON FACEBOOK

LF…LICENSE PLATES….CAR AND MOTORCYCLE…402-670-1769

FS…CAMPER JACKS…..LIKE NEW FERTILIZER SPREADER….$20 EACH….763-8968

FS…60’S-70’S STYLE KITCHEN TABLE AND 6 CHAIRS WITH LEAF…$35……MIRROR AND VANITY FROM THE 60’S….$75…..762-2887

HABITAT SALE…FRI..8-4…SAT 8-2….AT MORTON BUILDING AT 12TH AND TOLUCA…3 SELLERS….HOUSEHOLD ITEMS…LOTS OF NEWER ITEMS

LF…REGULAR SIZE COUCH….940-210-1423-IN ALLIANCE

BRUCE FURNITURE…WATCH FOR 41ST ANNIVERSARY SALE FLYER NEXT WEEK…SALE RUNS THROUGH OCT. 31…

FS…2 TICKETS TO BETHUNE -COOKMAN VS NEB. GAME OCT. 27…FACE VALUE…..760-1231

FS…LARGE CHEST FREEZER….WORKS GREAT….$25….760-4096

FS…2- NU VS MINNESOTA TICKETS…..760-5332

FS…BLONDE PIANO…FROM OLD ALLIANCE HOTEL..NEEDS MINOR WORK…$50…..WALL MOUNTED FISHING POLE HOLDER…6′ TALL WILL HOLD A DOZEN OR MORE…$20…760-2929

FS…WINTER COATS….SEE AT 615 MISSISSIPPI….COME AND SEE AND MAKE OFFERS