TUESDAY NOV. 20, 2018

FS…ADULT WHEELED WALKER WITH SEAT AND BRAKES…$40….2-4 LB SLEEPING BAGS…$10 EACH…..3 SPEED BIKE….$10…..SIDE MOUNTED PICKUP TOOL BOX WITH TOOLS…$100…..487-5307

LF….LICENSE PLATES…CAR OR MOTORCYCLE….402-670-1769

HB…MILDRED

HB…MILDRED

HB…MILDRED

FS…KING SIZE MATTRESS….$25….. 760-1535

HB…MILDRED

FS…ANTIQUE 3-DRAWER DRESSER…$1000…..762-5930

FS…OLDER HEAVY DUTY TABLE SAW WITH STAND…$30…WORKS GOOD…CALL 763-9167

LF…OLD RAIL ROAD LANTERNS……FS…HAVE SEVERAL CORDS OF FIREWOOD…..308-672-5583

HB…GREG AND KATIE–WED…FROM MOM AND DAD AND GRANDMA AND GRANDPA

HB…MILDRED….BELATED TO LOLA…….FS…2-COUGHING HOISTS WITH ROLLAR CHAINS…..1.5-2 TON…1-SMALLER SIZE….BOTH GOOD CONDITION…$175 FOR BOTH…..763-8738

LF….PART TIME WORK OF ANY KIND…….LF…SWEATER FOR A SMALL CHIHUAHUA FEMALE DOG…..763-1954

BRUCE FURNITURE….CLOSED THURSDAY…OPEN REGULAR HOURS ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY….WATCH FOR INFO ON OPEN HOUSE DEC. 1-2 WITH STOREWIDE SAVINGS

HB…BY LOLA

FS…1994 CROWN VICTORIA….GOOD TIRES…NEW BATTERY…NICE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR…RUNS GOOD….MAKE OFFERS….762-2072

FS…SM MALE CHIHUAHUA DOG…2 MONS OLD…WHITE AND BLACK CALL FOR INFO….308-629-8058

FS…KEROSENE HEATER….REDUCED TO $20…..762-3816

FS…SNOW BLOWER….MISC ITEMS…NEW CARPET AND PAD…..CALL FOR INFO……308-778-6260