TUESDAY MAY 28, 2019

ALLIANCE BERAN CHURCH….VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL…JUNE 3-7 FOR AGES 4-6TH GRADE THIS SCHOOL YEAR….9- 11:30 AM…REGISTER MONDAY MORNING JUNE

GARAGE SALE…1328 SHERIDAN….SMALL 4 DRAWER DESK…DOUBLE UTILITY SIN……PEG BOARD WITH HOOKS….SMALL TOOLS…BELT SANDER…..BLACK AND DECKER SAW….20′ EXTENSTION LADDER…..NICE VINTAGE HOME STEREO WITH BOSE SPEAKERS..TT..AM/FM…AMP CASSETTE….EVERYTHING PRICED TO SELL…762-6909

FS…2012 CAM AM SPIDER..3 WHEEL MOTORCYCLE…..SILVER…NEW TIRES…CRUISE CONTROL…GOOD ROAD BIKE….EXCELLENT CONDITION…BOOKS AT 12K…ASKING $9500…NEED TO SELL….CALL FOR INFO 760-2813

LF….SOMEONE TO CLEAN GUTTERS…REPAIR FENCE… REPLACE BOARDS…POSTS….ETC…760-5229

LF…GRASS LAND TO GRAZE ABOUT 20 HEIFERS….760-0924…760-2111

FS…NICE HEAVY DUTY DESK…3 DRAWERS EACH SIDE WITH CENTER DRAWER…REDUCED TO $35……COMPLETE SINLGE BED WITH LIKE NEW MATTRESS…HEAD AND FOOTBOARD…BEDDING INCLUDED…$50-FIRM……760-1259 LEAVE MSG

HB…BY LOLA

FS…VINTAGE MILTON BRADLEY OLDER PUZZLES FROM THE 50’S….VARIOUS KINDS…GOOD CONDITION…$7 EACH….FS…NEW LADIES SCARVES…VERY NICE…..LECERNE ICE CREAM BUCKETS…….LOST…. GRAY, LANDS END, XL JACKET…..RED COLLECTIBLE PLATE……FS…3 WHEEL PULL GOLF CLUB CARRIER…$100…….CALL 308-458-7519

GA….OLDER YELLOW HOTPOINT REFRIG…RUNS GOOD…28″ WIDE..62″ HIGH….GOOD FOR GARAGE …COME AND TAKE IT……FS…30″ WHIRLPOOL PROPANE KITCHEN STOVE….WHITE…WITH LARGE BURNERS…EXCELLENT CONDITION…$100….762-4618–IN BEREA

BLOEDORN LUMBER….100TH CELEBRATION…JUNE 8TH…LOTS OF GIVEAWAYS…COME AND JOIN THEM…LOT’S OF SPECIALS…STOP BY AND SEE THE GREENHOUSE….RENTAL DEPT…..SPRING/SUMMER ITEMS AND MORE….SEE US AS PART OF THE CAR SHOW…FRIDAY…11-12

FS…ANTIQUE 3 DRAWER, WOOD DRESSER ON WHEELS…$250…..BOOK SHELF…$40……TALLER BOOK SHELF…$75…..6-STEEL FENCE POSTS…$20 FOR ALL…..762-5930

HB….SHEILA…FROM MOM

VIAERO….301 E. 3RD….763-1111…DOGS ACROSS AMERICA…..FRIDAYS….ENJOY A “JUNK YARD” DOG THIS FRIDAY…CALL FOR DELIVERY….MOMS-DADS AND GRADS SPECIAL…BUY ONE GET ONE SPECIAL STILL GOING ON

FS…2-PORTABLE DOG KENNELS….1-PLASTIC..1-WIRE STYLE…760-5040