TUESDAY MAY 21, 2019

LF…LICENSE PLATES….AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE….402-670-1769

LF…1964 FORD FAIRLANE INTAKE MANIFOLD WITH 4 BBL….SET UP FOR AUTOMATIC …760-1396

FS…EVANFLO BABY CARRIER/CAR SEAT…LIKE NEW…$30…..UMBRELLA STROLLER WITH CUP HOLDER AND SUNSHADE…$10…….HIGH CHAIR THAT CONNECTS TO TABLE CHAIRS….$10…….SMALL KIDS POTTY CHAIR …$5…CALL FOR INFO….760-5871

ALLIANCE SPARTANS GAMES CANCELLED……TEAM IS LOOKING FOR TARPS TO USE FOR COVERING BOWER/SHANKLAND INFIELD….PLEASE CALL 760-8930

FS…GOOD CLEAN…POWER ROCKER/RECLINER WITH BATTERY BACK UP…LIKE NEW….760-9663

HB…CARMEN

FS…DORM SIZE REFRIG….760-2311

BRUCE FURNITURE….SERTA I COMFORT SALE TIL JUNE 3…STOP BY TODAY….JUST RIGHT FOR YOU.

FS…50 SHEETS OF NEW CONCRETE SIDING…4′ X 10’…$2000 FOR ALL……..CALL 308-360-2168–GORDON