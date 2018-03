TUESDAY MARCH 6, 2018

LF…FEMALE…BROWN AND WHITE…CHIHUAHUA… FOR A FAMILY PET PLEASE CALL.. 763-1954

LF…LICENSE PLATES…AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE….OLD SPORTS CARDS…PLEASE CALL 402-670-1769

GA…JVC TV…26″ SCREEN….COME AND GET IT….970-630-3071 IN ALLIANCE

GA…LOVESEAT……..FS….VHS MOVIE TAPES…..LF…BLUE HEELER DOG OR SMALLER DOG TO GIVE AWAY……308-760-5155

LF…GOOD USED….NATURAL GAS…CLOTHES DRYER….762-2750

FS…DUO FLAME STAND ALONE ELECTRIC FIREPLACE….760-8688

HB…BY LOLA

FS…ROCKER RECLINER…PLAID LOVESEAT….2- SHELVING UNITS .. WITH ENCLOSED BOTTOM AND UPPER SHELVES….GIBSON GAS DRYER…..762-1506

SENIOR CENTER CARD CLUB TODAY…ALL GAMES WILL BE PLAYED…ALL ARE WELCOME…12:30 – 3 PM….BINGO WEDNESDAY…12:30-2 PM….CROCHET CLASS WED AT 10 AM….BEGINNERS WELCOME…THURSDAY LINE DANCING AT 10 AM AND 3 PM….ALL ARE WELCOME…NO CHARGE

FS..NEW IN BOX…32″ RCA TV…$175….763-9426

FS…16″…23″ COMPUTER MONITORS….760-5040

FOUND….STRAY…5.5 NORTH OF TOWN…COULD BE ABANDED…ANYONE CAN CLAIM AT….763-1570