TUESDAY MARCH 26, 2019

HB…MICHAEL–36TH…FROM MOM AND DAD

LF…LICENSE PLATES….AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE….402-670-1769

FS…NICE ANTIQUE BUFFETT…$75……SYLVANNIA 32″ FLAT SCREEN TV WITH BUILT IN DVD…$50…….VINTAGE STYLE KITCHEN TABLE WITH LEAF AND 4 CHAIRS…WITH CROME LEGS…$25….762-2887

BLOEDORN LUMBER…SEE US AT THE HOMESHOW…REPS AND LOTS OF ITEMS….MILWAUKEE TOOLS…ETC.

FS…DENVER BRONCOS PONCHO…$20…..RED CORDUAROY COUCH…WITH COFFEE TABLE….$30….760-3854

FS…KITCHEN TABLE WITH 4 CHAIRS…..4 DRAWER DRESSER FROM THE 60’S…..MICROWAVE STAND……2 SHELF WOOD CABINET……END TABLE….OTHER MISC FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….MAKE OFFERS…762-4948

FS…ANTIQUE 3 DRAWER DRESSER ON WHEELS…$300 OR BEST OFFER……BOOK SHELF…$40…….6-STEEL FENCE POSTS….$20 FOR ALL….762-5930

LF…GOOD USED MICKEY MOUSE SWEATSHIRT…ADULT MED OR LARGE SIZE….760-4674

HB…BY LOLA

HB…JONI–7TH–FROM GRANDMA AND FAMILY