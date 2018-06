TUESDAY JUNE 12, 2018

MOVING SALE….618 W. 4TH…TODAY AND WEDNESDAY…1982 TOYOTA STATION WAGON…BATT CHARGER…WOOD PLANERS…SHELVING UNIT….MISC ITEMS…..308-629-7744

LF…LICENSE PLATES….AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE…..402-670-1769

GA….HAVE MISC BOOKS….PAPERBACK AND HARDCOVER….832 TOLUCA

FS…2005 HYUNDAI ALANTRA…200K MILES…RUNS GOOD…ASKING $700….760-4069

HB…MINDY…FROM THE FAMILY

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…YARD WORK…MOWING…CLEAN UP…ETC…INSIDE OR OUTSIDE….. 763-9538

FS…AIR COMPRESSOR..REDUCED TO $75….JIG FOR A TABLE SAW…$50….1989 CHEV SUBURBAN/VAN SHOP MANUAL…$25…1982 JEEP MANUAL….1981/82 KAWASAKI SHOP MANUALS….MAKE OFFERS…..GIVE AWAY…SYROFOAM MEDICINE SHIPPING CONTAINERS WITH COLD PACKS…762-4411…760-4552

GARAGE SALE….FRIDAY AND SATURDAY….FISHING POLES…GLASSWARE…KITCHEN ITEMS…HOUSEHOLD ITEM…ELCTRONICS…ETC…1442 COLORADO….FRIDAY EVENING….SAT ALL DAY

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED…..NEED APPROX. 30 COUPLES…WOULD COLLECT DUES AND HAVE 9 DANCES PER YEAR AT EAGLES AND WOULD TEACH DANCE LESSONS….CALL JOHN MILLER FOR INFO….760-8145

HB….PETE……FS…MISC SPRING AND SUMMER LADIES TOPS…AND MISC PAPERBACK BOOKS……762-8555

HB…BY LOLA

FS…TORO 8″, CORDLESS TRIMMER….MANTIS ROTOTILLER….APPROX. 30′ OF SNOW FENCE…..CAR RAMPS…..760-2408

FS…STILL HAVE 3 TRAILERS FILLED WITH MISC. “GUY” ITEMS…MAKE OFFERS ON EVERYTHING….760-1396

FS…NELSON TRAVELING SPRINKLER WITH SHUT OFF…$20…..NEVER KINK 100′ LAWN HOSE…NEW IN PACKAGE…$15…760-6365

FS…BASKETBALL HOOP WITH BACKBOARD AND POLE…$25…..SEARS CAMPING LANTERN- PROPANE MODEL…$15……48 QT COOLER WITH WHEELS AND HANDLE…$10…..HOMEMADE BLUEBERRY COMPOTE…$5 A JAR…..CALL FOR INFO….762-3816

FS….YAMAHA ELECTRONIC KEYBOARD WITH STAND…..BENCHTOP DRILL PRESS…..COLEMAN PORTABLE BBQ GRILL…908 W. 10TH….760-5040