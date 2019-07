TUESDAY JULY 9, 2019

FS…2 MICROWAVES…COFFEE POTS…DIABETIC TESTING SUPPLIES…MISC ITEMS…MAKE OFFERS….308-778-6260-IN ALLIANCE

FS…LARGE BOTTLE OF JOYCO COLOR BALANCE SHAMPOO…NEVER OPENED….$15…..308-778-6260

FS…NICE, FULL SET OF WEIGHTS WITH BENCH…MAKE OFFERS…CALL FOR INFO…760-0760

FS…CEILING FAN…LIKE NEW….ALL COMPLETE…GLOBE IS BROKEN…$40 OR BEST OFFER…..317-340-4516-IN ALLIANCE

LF…LICENSE PLATES…CAR AND MOTORCYCLE….402-670-1769

LF…GOOD USED FUTON….COMPLETE….LEAVE MSG…760-5014

LF…4-GOOD CLEAN WOOD PALLETS….760-1933

FS…KIDS, RAZOR, ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE…$250….760-6089 AFTERNOON

FS…SHOWER SURROUND AND FLOOR…NEVER USED…$25…CALL FOR INFO….760-0764

FS…KITCHEN TABLE WITH 4 CHAIRS…WITH 2 LEAVES…$150…NICE CHINA HUTCH…$300…….TALL DRESSER AND MAKE UP VANITY WITH MIRROR….MAKE OFFERS……760-0044

HB…CLOE–THURSDAY…BELATED TO DAYLYNN…FROM MOM

HB…BY LOLA

GA…LOTS OF MISC CARD BOARD BOXES….COME AND PICK UP….LF…100% COTTON, LONG SLEEVE, MEN’S SHIRTS…760-1396

FS…1983 TOYOTA PICKUP…2 WD..RUNS GOOD….FS..SET OF 4- 15″ TIRES…….16′, TANDEM AXLE TRAILER…760-8372

FS…32″ FLAT SCREEN TV….WORKS GOOD…..LF…MOUNTAIN BIKE…ANY CONDITION……LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…CLEAN UP..GUTTER CLEANING…ETC….760-8470

FS…2- SETS OF CHINA…8 PIECE AND 12 PIECE SETS….$10 EACH…GOOD CONDITION…..760-4096