TUESDAY FEB. 7, 2017



LF…ADJUSTIBLE BED…WITH HEAD AND FEET ADJUSTMET…FULL OR QUEEN SIZE…OR ANYONE WHO KNOWS ABOUT THEM…..LF…SMALLER ELECTRIC LIFT CHAIR….762-1646

BLACK DIAMOND RAILS….SPAGHETTI FEED AND BINGO PARTY TONIGHT…FAMILYS WELCOME TO SUPPER AT 5:30…ADULTS ONLY FOR BINGO PARTY AT 7…AT VFW…MEMBERS ONLY

FS…WOOD BROWN KITCHEN TABLE WITHOUT CHAIRS…GOOD STURDY CONDITION…$20….760-4353

LF…JOE KREJCI….HE HAS PICTURES FOR YOU…CALL STEVEN 763-1459

HB….RANDI….FROM MOM AND DAD

SENIOR CENTER GOLDEN AGE CLUB…TONIGHT…6 PM FOR POTLUCK SUPPER…CARDS AT 7 PM….VALENTINES DAY PARTY 12:30-2:30 ON FRIDAY…ALL ARE WELCOME

JUST NEIGHORS NEEDS PLASTIC GROCERY BAGS….NEED LOTS!! ALUM CANS ALWAYS TAKEN….ANY DONATIONS WELCOME….762-5454

HB….RANDI…..FROM DAD AND MOM

THANKS FROM SONI

HB…RANDI…FROM DENNIS, VICKEY AND MATT

HB…KENNY

HB….FRED

H&H WILL NOT PICKUP RURAL HEMINGFORD TODAY…WILL PICKUP WHEN THINGS DRY OUT

HB…BILL–IN CHADRON

HB….BY LOLA

BLOEDORN LUMBER CO.

AMERICAN LEGION MEETING CHANGED TO SALLOWS MUSEUM AT 7 PM TONIGHT

HB…KENNY

LF….LICENSE PLATES…AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE…LF…OLD SPORTS CARDS…402-670-1769