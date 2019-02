TUESDAY FEB. 5, 2019

LF…LICENSE PLATES…AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE…402-670-1769

LF…SOMEONE TO INSTALL A CAR PORT….CALL AND GIVE AN ESTIMATE….760-8018 LEAVE MSG

SCAM ALERT…CALLERS NOW USING LOCAL PEOPLES NAMES

FS…ANTIQUE WOOD…3 DRAWER DRESSER ON WHEELS…$300….BOOK CASE…$40….762-5930

HB…BY LOLA….DON HOOPER 100TH BIRTHDAY FEB. 6TH….SEND CARDS TO: …2421 PETERSON CT…APT 102…ALLIANCE NE 69301….RECEPTION 2-4 PM WED AT VFW

FS…OLDER 4- DRAWER DRESSER FROM THE 60’S…..MICROWAVE STAND……2 END TABLES……4-MIRRORS….OTHER MISC ITEMS…MAKE OFFERS…….762-4948

LF…SMALL, APT. SIZE, KITCHEN TABLE AND 2 CHAIRS….760-4353

FS…MTD RIDING MOWER….NEW BATTERY….GOOD TIRES….GOOD MOTOR….NEEDS MINOR WORK…..REDUCED TO $250…SEE AT 710 YELLOWSTONE

FS…PS-II GAME SYSTEM WITH GAMES…$35 FOR ALL….LF…TRAILER HOME TO BUY…….760-5155

CLASS OF 1979….40TH REUNION MEETING…5 PM WED AT VFW….ANY AHS CLASS MEMBERS PLEASE ATTEND

SCAM ALERT…REGARDING DIRECT TV…