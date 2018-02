TUESDAY FEB. 27, 2018

HB…EMILY…FROM THE WHOLE FAMILY

FS….GOOD RUNNING LAWN MOWERS….SNOW BLOWERS…LF…LICENSE PLATES…AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE….ALSO OLD SPORTS CARDS….402-670-1769

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED….WOULD LIKE TO HAVE 30 COUPLES…DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED….WOULD HAVE 9 DANCES PER YEAR AT EAGLES…LESSONS WOULD BE PROVIDED…CALL JOHN MILLER FOR INFO….308-760-8145

SENIOR CENTER BOOK REVIEW….FRIDAY 9:30-10:30 AM….LINE DANCING CLASSES..THURSDAY 10 AM AND 3 PM…DANCE FRIDAY AT 12:30 PM…ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND….FREE OF CHARGE

FS…DODGE PICKUP BOX TRAILER WITH SLIDE IN STYLE CAMPER INCLUDED…ASKING $200 FOR ALL….763-8968

FS…2004 DODGE DURANGO…FAIR CONDITON…..95 JEEP CHEROKEE NEEDS WORK….ELECT DRYER….REFRIG….$3000 OR BEST OFFER FOR ALL OR MAKE OFFERS…..760-4158

FS…OLD STYLE CORNER HUTCH WITH STAINED GLASS ON TOP AND SHUTTERS AND SHELVES ON BOTTOM…WOOD…GOOD CONDITION…$25…760-4353

LF…FEMALE…BROWN AND WHITE…CHIHUAHUA…THEY WILL GIVE IT A GOOD HOME…….LF…GOOD USED RECLINER……763-1954

FS..2 WINDOW SIZE AC’S…110 V… GOOD WORKING CONDITION….$20 EACH…763-9538

FS…2-HORSES…GOOD KIDS HORSES…..CALL FOR INFO….760-3443

HB…DANA–MONDAY

FS…1 – LARGE DOG CRATE…$10…..762-3816

FS…STACK MOVER….CHAIN STYLE WITH 8 CHAINS…15′ WIDE BY 28′ LONG WITH GOOD TIRES AND CHAINS….$2500….308-430-1322