TUESDAY DEC. 27, 2016



LF…LICENSE PLATES….AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE…402-670-1769

HB…JEFFERY…FROM GRANDMA AND FAMILY

LF…GOOD USED HAIR BLOW DRYER…762-3172

NEWBERRY’S NEW MENU ITEMS…MON…WHITE RUBEN WITH CHOICE OF SIDE…NEW YEARS EVE PARTY….”NAILED IT” BAND…$30 PER TICKET OR TABLES FOR $230

LF…VINYL TILE….”TOPSTONE ARTIC”…12″ X 36″ PLANKS…762-4583

FS…TOW BAR….$50….760-9368

FS…2000 FORD RANGER XL…4WD…760-4573

HB…BY LOLA

FS…OLDER 27″ COLOR TV…$20….762-8555

FS…WHIRLPOOL STACKABLE, WASHER AND NAT GAS DRYER…$250 OBO….WORKS GOOD…308-430-3284

LF…PAIR OF MEN’S SNOW BOOTS…SIZE 6……ALSO LOOKING FOR A GOOD WORKING TREAD MILL….760-4455

THANKS FOR ENCYCLOPHIDA’S….LOOKING FOR MORE SETS AND PARTIAL SETS….ALSO LOOKING FOR LUMBER TO BUILD SHELVES…CALL BRUCE AT 760-3499

LF….FISH AQUARIUM…NEEDS TO HOLD WATER….5 GAL OR SMALLER FOR A GOOD SAM RESIDENT….CALL MATT AT 762-4723 AFTER 4 PM…….HA..TO MATT AN CHERRY MARTIN–34TH ON SATURDAY