TUESDAY DEC. 26, 2017

GA…DOVE OR PIGEON WITH A NICE CAGE AND OTHER ACCESSORIES….NEWSPAPERS…BIRD SEED WILL GO WITH HIM….VERY FRIENDLY…NEEDS A GOOD HOME…CALL FOR INFO….762-4948

LOST DOG….LIGHT COLOR MALE CHIHUAHUA….WEARING A SWEATER…MISSING FROM 6OO BLOCK OF HUDSON….BRING TO APD

FS…RECTANGULR SHAPE KITCHEN TABLE WITHOUT CHAIRS…$15… ALSO SELLING A MICROWAVE STAND ON ROLLARS…$10…..NICE LADIES, LIGHT GOLD, 3 BAND DIAMOND WEDDING RING…..760-4353

THANKS TO WHO SHOVELED SNOW AROUND 8TH AND SWEETWATER

FS…PAYLOADER TIRES…17.5 X 25…HAVE 4….GOOD FOR STOCK TANKS..ETC..THEY DO HOLD AIR…….LF…SMALL SQUARE ALFALFA OR GRASS HAY BALES……LF…16″-6 HOLE CHEVY RIMS….219-252-9128…IN CHADRON/ALLIANCE AREA

HB…BY LOLA

FS…CERAMIC WATER COOLER WITH OAK STAND…NICE CONDITION…CALL FOR INFO….308-458-7519

FS…CARPET STRETCHER SYSTEM WITH ALL TOOLS…ETC……7 1/2′ SNOW BLADE TO FIT ON FRONT OF TRUCK…..SERIES OF “WAGON WEST” NOVELS…PAPERBACK SET OF 24….ALL IN GOOD CONDITION…CALL FOR INFO….308-458-2804 IN ALLIANCE…. OR 308-763-1820