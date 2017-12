TUESDAY DEC. 12, 2017

SENIOR CENTER….INVITES EVERYONE TO HEAR THE ST AGNES CHOIR ON THURSDAY…11:30 AM…COME FOR CHILLI AND CINN ROLLS…CALL WED. TO RSVP….762-8774

FS…PUMA AIR COMPRESSOR…20 GAL TANK..5 HP..120 PSI…LIKE NEW…INDUSTRAIL GRADE… $250-$275 ….760-1559

HB….KING KONG

HB…MAYA–TODAY…..NEEA IN TEXAS….LIBERTY–LAST FRIDAY

FS…1995 BELINE FLATBED TRAILER…CAN HOLD A CAR…308-631-1551

FS…LARGE CHINA HUTCH…4’8″ WIDE AND 7′ TALL WITH GLASS DOORS AND ETCHED GLASS…DRAWERS ON BOTTOMS…SOLID WOOD…$500…..LARGE DINNING TABLE…WITH 2′ LEAF AND 4 CHAIRS AND 1 CAPT. CHAIR….$50….760-2929

LF…LICENSE PLATES…MOTORCYCLE AND AUTO……FS…3.5 HP TECUMSEH MOTOR WITH HORZ. SHAFT….CALL FOR INFO 402-670-1769

FS…38″ MURRAY RIDING MOWER….NEEDS LOTS OF WORK….GOOD FOR PARTS…$75….762-1320

FS…MTD RIDING MOWER…..AIR COMPRESSOR…..12.5″ DELTA PLANER…..JIG FOR A TABLE SAW……NICE MENS DIAMOND RING….CALL FOR INFO…..762-4411….760-4552

GA…OLDER COMPUTERS WITH COLOR MONITOR…COME AND GET THEM…CALL BRUCE 760-3499

LF…OLD FASHIONED CREAM CANS….760-2882

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH…..WILL HAVE A COAT GIVEAWAY THIS FRIDAY…DEC 15…. FROM 9-NOON….704 BOX BUTTE