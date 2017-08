TUESDAY AUG. 22, 2017



FS…A ROOM RESERVATION AT BULLOCK HOTEL IN DEADWOOD WTIH PARKING PASS…3 NIGHTS…CALL IF INTERESTED…760-6412

FS…ARGO HUSTLER ATV….FOR LAND AND WATER….NEW CARB KIT..NEW INGNITION…LOTS OF NEW PARTS…GREAT FOR HUNTING SEASON…ASKING $2500….CALL FOR INFO….760-1578

FS…DROP LEAF TABLE AND 2 CHAIRS…$45…..4 DRAWER CHEST WITH MIRROR…$60…2-DRAWER LARGER DRESSER….$25…..GOOD WORKING LAWN MOWER WITH BAG….$65…..MISC HOUSEHOLD ITEMS…MAKE OFFERS….CALL FOR INFO 760-3092

LOST…BLACK AND PINK BACK PACK….BETWEEN MEADOWS AND DOWNTOWN….308-464-0070…OR DROP AT J-5 MEADOWS

LF…LICENSE PLATES….CAR OR MOTORCYCLE…402-670-1769

FS…MOWER/MOTORCYCLE LIFT…$150….AIR COMRESSOR…$150….MTD RIDING MOWER…$400….762-4411…760-4552

FS…PLAYSTATION SYSTEM WITH 4-5 GAMES…$50….WI GAME SYSTEM WITH 2-3 GAMES…$100…..763-9025….629-1332

VIAERO….763-1111….301 E. 3RD…..2 LINES $100….BACK TO SCHOOL DEALS ON NEW PHONES

FS…PLAYSTATION GAME SYSTEM WITH 13-14 GAMES….$80 FOR ALL….LOOKING FOR ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….308-629-1143

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND…….308-760-1190

FS….NICE LOVESEAT…TAN WITH PLAID PATTERN….WITH MATCHNG PILLOWS….$40…..760-1933

GA…BAGS SHREDDED PURPLE CABBAGE AND CARROTS….APPROX 7 LBS…SEE AT 816 LARAMIE…COME AND GET IT

HAVE LOTS RUHBARB….COME AND PICK WHAT YOU WANT AT 1407 BOISE

LF…ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….308-760-4192..ASK FOR JR

HB….AUSTIN…FROM GRANDPA AND GRANDMA

FS…1989 1 TON DUALLY TRUCK….RUNS GOOD…NEEDS TUNE UP…..GAS STOVE…. BOX OF MISC DVD MOVIES….LIKE NEW SECTIONAL COUCH…760-4158

BLOEDORN LUMBER….READY FOR FALL…NEW ITEMS COMMING..BEN MOORE PAINT ON SALE NOW…….SUMMER ITEMS ON CLEARANCE

LF…2-MATCHING WINGBACK ARM CHAIRS……LOOKING FOR A GLASS TOP FOR A DESK…..239-703-0337-IN ALLIANCE

FS…12 YR OLD RANCH BROKE GELDING…READY FOR RANCH WORK….ASKING $1500…CALL OR TEXT….308-360-1965

THANKS TO ALLIANCE FROM SCIENCE TEAM FROM MASS.

HIGHLAND PARK…HUSKER RAFFLE…WINNER KIM UNDERWOOD

FS…37″ LG FLAT SCREEN TV…WORKS GOOD….$35…NO REMOTE…CALL MATT AT 762-4723 AFTER 4 PM