TUESDAY APRIL 11, 2017



EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO THE OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY AT SENIOR CENTER…9-6….EGG CONTEST…SHUFFLEBOARD TOURNAMENT…MUSIC ALL DAY…CALL FOR RESERVATIONS FOR LUNCH…762-8774…BINGO…CARDS…GAMES AND DOOR PRIZES

HAVE A LARGE ELM TREE THAT NEEDS TO BE CUT DOWN…YOU MAY TAKE THE WOOD….763-1954

HB…MARYANN

FS…ARNOLD PALMER INDOOR GOLF GAME…STILL IN ORIGNAL BOX, HAS EVERYTHING TO GO WITH IT…IN GOOD CONDITION…$30….SEE AT 821 BOX BUTTE…..760-9496

HB…MARY…. FROM ENSIGN

LF…LICENSE PLATE…AUTO AND MOTORCYCLE….402-670-1769

LF…WIRE MILK CRATE….PLEASE CALL ROGER…760-2168

FS…TALL/WIDE WOOD BOOK CASE…760-4353

FS…27″ COLOR TV…WORKS GOOD…$15…762-8555

FS…GOOD WORKING TREADMILL…..760-2576

PANHANDLE PUBLIC HEALTH….DENTAL DAYS….PRE SCREENING GOING ON NOW….CALL JANELLE….487-3600…EX. 105…WILL TAKE KIDS 3-21 YRS OF AGE

FS…COMMERICAL STYLE METAL OFFICE DESK…2 DRAWERS…CAN DELIVER…$50…READY TO USE….760-5304

FS…STOVE AND REFRIG….$100 EACH….760-1182

FS…2004 CHEVY CAVALIER…REDUCED TO $1000….LOTS OF NEW REPAIRS…762-2072

CROSSROADS….APTS AVAILABLE…150 W 24TH….762-1615…MOVE IN SPECIALS ON NOW.

INDOOR GARAGE SALE…119 W 3RD….NEXT TO MASONIC TEMPLE….ADDING NEW ITEMS…OPEN AFTERNOONS…1:30-5:30 PM

GA…MALE HUSKY DOG…JUST OVER 1 YR OLD…NEEDS A GOOD HOME….CALL FOR INFO AT 763-1557