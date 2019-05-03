Trunk Butte Christian School to host disaster relief benefits in Chadron and Hot Springs

By Kalin Krohe

Panhandle Post

Trunk Butte Christian School in Chadron is hosting multiple benefits to help raise funds for Nebraska and South Dakota Disaster Relief due to recent flooding. All proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army.

The Nebraska Disaster Relief Dinner will be held May 10 at the Chadron Arts Center. The benefit will be from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

“There will be a dinner, a silent and live auction, live music from Razin the Bahr, and Wilds Bar will be coming in to do alcohol for the event,” said Jennifer Wallage of Trunk Butte Christian School.

Tickets for the dinner are $25 and can be purchased at Security First Bank in Chadron.

The South Dakota Disaster Relief Dinner will be the following week on May 16 at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs. Start time for the event will be at 5:30 p.m.

The Hot Springs fundraiser will host all the same events as the Chadron event, but will have Kim Plender sharing music.

“Mornin’ Sunshine Coffee House is where you’re going to buy your tickets if you want to go to the May 16 fundraiser,” Wallage said.

There have been many items donated for the auctions. “We have some overnight stays for Rapid City and Hot Springs. We’ve gotten some donations from Evan’s Plunge. Someone called me up the other day and donated the most beautiful, newly refurbished rustic dresser with a mirror,” Wallage added.

If you would like to donate items for the benefits you can contact Wallage at (301) 407-5712.

Wallage said she just wanted to help those people affected by the recent floodings in Nebraska and South Dakota. “I’m just one of those people that I have to figure out a way to help. Let’s send money to these people. Some people really need help with their utility bills while they’re struggling right now, and trying to figure out how to get back in their homes.”

