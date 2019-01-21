Trunk Butte Christian School hosting annual Mystery On Main Street in Chadron



Trunk Butte Christian School, Mystery On Main Street By Jennifer Wallage

t on Friday, Feb. 1 and on Saturday Feb. 2. This event will be held at The Olde Main Street Inn located at 115 Main Street in Chadron from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.



Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door. The event is a fun interactive game, similar to being involved in a real life game of CLUE. 100% of all proceeds go directly to the school. There will also be a raffle and auction once the mystery has been solved.

This is a good time, full of laughs, and fun for ages 16 and older only. Light beverages and gourmet desserts are included with the price of the ticket.



Please note there are four levels of the building, many stairs, and no elevators. Each year the mystery, the characters, the plot, and the answers are all new.