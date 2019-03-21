Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Nebraska’s request for federal disaster assistance in response to historic flooding throughout the state.

The declaration issued Thursday provides federal aid to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts. It also opens the door to grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help affected residents.

Gov. Pete Ricketts submitted the request to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday. Ricketts says federal assistance will play a key role in the recovery effort.