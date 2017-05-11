“Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum” Coming To Alliance



Nebraska 150 Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum” will be in Alliance May 23 and 24! The museum will be located on East 9th Street between Sweetwater and Yellowstone Avenues and will be open May 23 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and May 24 from noon to 7:00 p.m. Directional signage will be installed on 3rd Street and Missouri Avenue to guide visitors around the construction areas.

The Mobile Children’s Museum is contained in a 53-foot state-of-the-art custom air-ride, double expandable trailer that is specially designed and outfitted for traveling museum exhibits. Interior exhibits will include areas where kids will build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, design their own 10-acre homestead, test their knowledge of Nebraska, create their own movie, explore toys from the past, craft their own postcards and more. Exhibits will also surround the exterior of the trailer, allowing for optimal play and learning space. Those exhibits will include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area, toy creation station among others.

The museum will be staffed by approximately 60 volunteers from area schools, RSVP, Lions Club, Alliance Jaycees and local individuals who will contribute their time to set up, operate and load out this once in a lifetime opportunity! Admittance is free and open to the public!