Trout Slam Showcases Nebraska’s Trout Fishing Opportunities

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging anglers to catch all four species of trout available in Nebraska and earn recognition for doing so through the new Nebraska Trout Slam.

Beginning this spring, people who catch all four species of trout — rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat — can earn certificates, pins and bragging rights.

Contest rules and a link to the entry form are available at outdoornebraska.gov . The web page also provides links to resources for identifying trout and an interactive map showing where the trout species can be found in Nebraska.