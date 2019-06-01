Troopers working to keep drunk drivers off roads at recreational areas

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will once against conduct special operations focused on recreational areas in several counties in southeast Nebraska. The effort starts this weekend and will extend through most of the summer in an effort to prevent crashes related to drunk driving around popular lakes and recreation areas.



“We’ve had great feedback from the public each year we’ve conducted this effort in our area,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander of Headquarters Troop, based in Lincoln. “The people using our area’s lakes want safe roads as much as we do, so it’s great to team up with the public to prevent drunk driving.”

Troopers will work with Nebraska Game and Parks and local law enforcement throughout the enforcement period, which runs from June 1 through August 18, and will focus mainly on the weekends.

All law enforcement officials will place an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the road, which has historically been encountered at a higher rate at lakes and recreation areas during the summer months.

This effort will include high-visibility patrols and DUI checkpoints at recreational areas in Lancaster, Gage, Seward, and Saunders counties. The enforcement is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $5,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.