Troopers Seize Thousands Of Hash Oil Cartridges, Gun at I-80 Rest Area

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one man and seized thousands of vape pen cartridges of hash oil and a firearm at a rest area on Interstate 80.

The seizure occurred Friday, February 2, at the eastbound rest area on I-80 near Brady. A trooper was engaging in conversation with a man at the rest area when he became suspicious of criminal activity. The driver then granted consent to search his vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

During the search, the trooper discovered four large boxes containing hash oil vape pen cartridges. In total, NSP found 9,550 hash oil cartridges in the vehicle with an estimated street value of $238,000. The search also revealed a loaded, concealed handgun.

The driver, David Poarch, 58, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation, and carrying a concealed weapon. Poarch was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.