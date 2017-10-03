Troopers Seize 20 lbs Of Meth, 4.5 lbs Of Marijuana In Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop – Lincoln seized 20.2 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.5 pounds of high grade marijuana

during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred around 11:20 a.m. Monday, October 2, when Troopers stopped a 2017 Kia Sorento

for traveling at 87 miles per hour near mile marker 379 in Seward County. After conversations with the

driver, NSP determined there was probable cause for a search of the vehicle.

Troopers discovered 20 packages of methamphetamine, totaling 20.2 pounds, and seven packages of high

grade marijuana, totaling 4.5 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of $225,000.

The driver, Sean David Kramer, 45, of Prescott, Arizona, was arrested and lodged in Seward County Jail

on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent

to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp.