Troopers Seize 114 Pounds Of Marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Monday, April 16, a trooper observed an eastbound 2018 Ford Expedition following too closely to the vehicle ahead of it. The trooper stopped the Expedition near mile marker 397 in Lincoln. During the traffic stop, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered several duffel bags filled with vacuum sealed packages containing marijuana. In total, troopers found 114 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $342,000. The search also revealed two dextroamphetamine pills.

The driver, Tzeghai Sayetu-Hazell, 32, of East Point, Georgia, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and no Drug Tax stamp. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.