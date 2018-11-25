Troopers respond to dozens of motorist assist calls

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to about a dozen crashes and performed more than 50 motorist assists since midnight.



At least one of the crashes involved an injury. At approximately 8:30 a.m. near Waverly, at mile marker 409 on Interstate 80, a westbound semi jackknifed on the roadway. A brief time later, another semi lost control and struck the trailer of the first semi.

A trooper was able to pull the driver out of the second semi and render medical assistance. The driver was then transported to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with injuries. The driver of the first semi was not injured.

I-80 westbound was closed due to this and other crashes in the area for approximately 2.5 hours.



Weather may be improving for much of the state, but strong winds can still blow snow around causing reduced visibility. Troopers have also reported the presence of black ice in some areas. Drivers should use extreme caution if travel is necessary and check Nebraska 511 before venturing out.

Any motorist in need of assistance in a non-emergency situation can *55 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. For emergencies, call 911.