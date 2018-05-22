Troopers Honored By MADD For Drunk Driving Enforcement

Several troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) were honored during the 19th annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hero Awards. The ceremony was held today in Lincoln at Wilderness Ridge.

Each year, MADD honors law enforcement officers for their daily work to keep drinking and drugged drivers off Nebraska’s roads. In 2017, NSP arrested more than 1,600 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The troopers recognized by MADD today accounted for more than 400 DUI and DUID arrests in 2017. MADD has honored them for their individual dedication, teamwork, and commitment to public safety and the well-being of the citizens of Nebraska. The troopers honored today are: