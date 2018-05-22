Panhandle Post

Troopers Honored By MADD For Drunk Driving Enforcement

Several troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) were honored during the 19th annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hero Awards. The ceremony was held today in Lincoln at Wilderness Ridge.

Each year, MADD honors law enforcement officers for their daily work to keep drinking and drugged drivers off Nebraska’s roads. In 2017, NSP arrested more than 1,600 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The troopers recognized by MADD today accounted for more than 400 DUI and DUID arrests in 2017. MADD has honored them for their individual dedication, teamwork, and commitment to public safety and the well-being of the citizens of Nebraska. The troopers honored today are:

Troop A – Omaha

Adult DUI Enforcement Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adult DUI Enforcement

Trp. Jeremy Thorson #393

Trp. Jake Arnold #22

Trp. Justin Raes #593

Trp. Abigail Joyce #293

Trp. Nate Eymann #101

Trp. Patrick Chick #142

 

Troop D – North Platte

Adult DUI Enforcement

Trp. Bryan Walter #456

Troop H – Lincoln

Adult DUI Enforcement Team

 

 

 

 

 

Adult DUI Enforcement

Trp. Michael Thorson #394

Trp. John Lukesh #342

Trp. Clint Zost #414

Trp. Kaleb Bruggeman #584

Trp. Michael Rice #154

 

