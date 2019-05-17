Troopers focus on seat belts for ‘Click It or Ticket Campaign’

LINCOLN — Troopers across Nebraska will be on the lookout for seat belt violations during traffic stops as part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign that traditionally begins the summer driving season.



The campaign, which runs from May 20 through June 2, includes the Nebraska State Patrol and numerous other agencies across the state with partnership from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

“There’s no question that seat belts save lives,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “Our troopers see it on a daily basis as they respond to and investigate crashes.”

While 86 percent of Nebraskans wear seat belts, nearly 70 percent of the people who lose their lives on Nebraska roads are not wearing a seat belt, according to 2018 statistics.

“The statistics are clear,” said Bolduc. “We encourage everyone to wear their seat belt for every trip and every time they’re in the vehicle.”

Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime as part of this enforcement thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from NDOT-HSO.