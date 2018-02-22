Troopers Find Stolen Gun, Weed During I-80 Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people, recovered a stolen gun, and seized several pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wood River.

The stop occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 21 when a trooper observed a Kia Forte fail to stop at a stop sign before turning onto Highway 11 and then entering I-80. The trooper was able to stop the vehicle near mile marker 302.

During the stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana and initiated a search of the vehicle. The search revealed four pounds of marijuana and a concealed handgun. The gun had been reported stolen in Des Moines, Iowa.

Alyse Simmons, 20, Dawan Patterson, 21, Darrion Patterson, 21, and Donovan Patterson, 18, all of Des Moines, were arrested on various charges including possession of more than one pound of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver. Simmons and Dawan Patterson were also arrested for charges related to the stolen handgun.

All four were lodged in Hall County Jail.