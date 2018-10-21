Troopers Find Multiple Controlled Substances, Gun In Traffic Stops

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people and seized marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, unknown white powder, and a concealed handgun during two traffic stops Thursday.

The first traffic stop occurred near Shelton on Interstate 80 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 18. A trooper observed an eastbound 2008 Chrysler 300 speeding near mile marker 290. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle revealing 16 pounds of marijuana and 11 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver, Keith Reed, 26, of Germantown, Wisconsin, and passenger, Lana Landers, 29, of Hartland, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of a hallucinogen with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Reed and Landers were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

The second traffic stop occurred in Omaha on Interstate 80 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Another trooper noticed an eastbound 2017 Nissan Altima speeding near mile marker 446. When the trooper approached the vehicle, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded the discovery of 40 pounds of marijuana, more than 2 ounces of an unknown white powder, and a loaded, concealed handgun.

The driver, Cesar Medina, 23, of Visalia, California, and passenger, Macie Braunstein, 38, of Milledgeville, Illinois were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a concealed weapon, and no drug tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Douglas County Jail.