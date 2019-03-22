Troopers find meth, marijuana, THC products in traffic stops

By: Cody Thomas, Public Relations Director

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested three people and seized several illegal drugs during multiple traffic stops on Wednesday, March 20.

The first incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. MDT when a trooper received a report of a vehicle parked on County Road 14 in Banner County. When the troopers arrived on scene, he discovered an Acura Integra with no license plates. Two individuals were sleeping inside the vehicle.

Upon contacting the occupants, the trooper discovered a bag of methamphetamine lying on the ground. A search of the vehicle revealed additional bags of methamphetamine, weighing a total of 75 grams. The two occupants, Justin Zambrowski, 42, of Scottsbluff, and Rachel Wasserburger, 23, of Box Elder, South Dakota were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Shortly after that, at approximately 1:00 p.m. MDT, another trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe speeding on Interstate 80 near Paxton at mile marker 147. Upon contacting the driver, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 40 pounds of high grade marijuana, approximately 280 THC vape oil cartridges, and approximately 1 pound of hash budder.

The driver, Mary Estrin, 39, of Fairfield, Iowa was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of hash with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Estrin was lodged in Keith County Jail.