Troopers find cocaine, heroin, marijuana in weekend traffic stops

SCOTTSBLUFF — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four men and seized several pounds each of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana following multiple traffic stops on Sunday.



At approximately 7:45 a.m. CT, a trooper observed a Ford Mustang traveling at 105 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Paxton at mile marker 143. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly and passing vehicles on the shoulder.

The trooper initiated a pursuit. After approximately two miles the Mustang exited at the Paxton interchange, drove down the ramp embankment and back up toward I-80. The vehicle then went airborne at the top of the embankment and spun out in the traffic lanes before colliding with a metal guardrail. The two men inside the vehicle then fled on foot.

The men were taken into custody a short time later. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple packages of high grade marijuana and THC products. The total weight was approximately 6 pounds. The driver, Isaiah Bassett, 32, and Anthony Robinson 23, both of Peoria, Illinois, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and obstructing a peace officer. Bassett also faces numerous traffic citations, including felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and more. Both men were lodged in Keith County Jail.



At approximately 3:43 p.m. MT, a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Sentra speeding near mile marker 2 on Interstate 76. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle. The search revealed 13 pounds of cocaine and 3 pounds of heroin hidden under a manufactured floor beneath the front seats.

The driver, Maurice Fuller, 30, of Chicago, and passenger, Rudolph Brown, 47, of Philadelphia, were arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both men were lodged in Deuel County Jail.

