Troopers find 50 LBs of marijuana in I-80 western Nebraska traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized 50 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Malibu fail to signal a lane change near mile marker 181 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.



A search of the vehicle revealed 50 pounds of high grade marijuana in large garbage bags in the trunk. The marijuana was contained in vacuum sealed bags.

The driver, Thanh Ho, 51, and passenger, Joe Nguyen, 56, both of Westminster, Colorado, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both people were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.