Troopers Find 263 LBs Of Marijuana In Hidden Flatbed Compartment

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people and seized 263 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred Wednesday, May 9, at approximately 4:50 p.m. at mile marker 403 in Lincoln. An NSP trooper observed an eastbound Ford F250 flatbed pickup following too closely to the vehicle in front of it.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the bed of the truck. A search was conducted, revealing sealed packages containing 263 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a large compartment in the flatbed. There was also .6 pounds of butane hash oil in the compartment. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $657,000.

The driver, Courtney Passiglia, 35, of Columbia, Missouri, and passenger, James Conry, 39, of Brookfield, Illinois, were both arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.