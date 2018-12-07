Troopers find 243 lbs of marijuana, other drugs in I-80 traffic stops

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men and seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine and controlled substances Thursday following two traffic stops on Interstate 80.

The first stop occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. when a trooper observed an eastbound Ford Fusion following too closely near Grand Island at mile marker 313. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the trunk of the vehicle.

Troopers performed a search of the vehicle and reportedly found 75 pounds of marijuana and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. The driver, Ismael Murillo, 38, of California, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, and no drug tax stamp. Murillo was lodged in Hall County Corrections.



The second stop occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. when another trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry following too closely near Lincoln at mile marker 394. During the traffic stop, a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed 168 pounds of marijuana and an unprescribed bottle of Ritalin. The driver, Eaid Gheith, 19, Justice, Ill., was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled pharmaceutical, and no drug tax stamp. Gheith was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.